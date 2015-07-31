FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KCOM says performance remains consistent with expectations
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 31, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KCOM says performance remains consistent with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Kcom Group Plc

* Since prelimis on 5 June business performance remains consistent with expectations

* Group will pay a final dividend for year ending 31 March 2015 of 3.58p (2014: 3.25p) to shareholders on register on 26 June 2015

* Brings total dividend for year to 5.37p per share, an increase of 10 per cent year on year. Payment of final dividend will be made on 4 August 2015

* Reconfirms its commitment to delivering a ten percent increase per annum in full year dividend for this financial year, ending 31 March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
