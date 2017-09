July 31 (Reuters) - Gurktaler AG :

* FY revenue 0.8 million euros ($876,320.00) versus 0.8 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT -0.2 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* FY net result -944 thousand euros versus 1.31 million euros year ago

* To distribute dividend of 0.08 euros per preference shares

* To propose to suspend dividend payment for ordinary share, due to poor earnings development Source text - bit.ly/1MBbe7W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)