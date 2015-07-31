FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Afren enters into administration after talks on refinancing fail
#Bankruptcy News
July 31, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Afren enters into administration after talks on refinancing fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Afren Plc :

* Corporate update

* Board believes that all possible routes have now been explored during course of this process, which was subject to a strict timetable, driven by Afren Plc’s short-term liquidity issues

* Discussions have failed to deliver support for a revised refinancing and restructuring proposal

* Board has taken steps to put Afren Plc into administration and appoint Simon Appell, Daniel Imison and Catherine Williamson of Alixpartners as administrators

* Relevant documentation will be filed at court during course of day

* Is in discussions with its partners and other key stakeholders with a view to continuing its operating businesses. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

