BRIEF-Sable Metals and Minerals says still in talks with investor

July 31 (Reuters) - Sable Metals And Minerals Ltd

* Had entered into loan pact on basis that talks would be conducted with investor with view to investor acquiring one or more assets from co

* If talks result in deal being concluded, any monies lent under loan agreement are to be set off against purchase price payable for any sale of asset/s

* If talks fail to result in deal by 30 Sept, repayment of all monies lent are to be repaid with interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)