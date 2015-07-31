BRIEF-Ekspress Grupp Q2 net profit EUR 481,000, down 74% YR/YR

July 31 (Reuters) - Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Q2 profit for the period 481,000 euros ($534,102.40) versus 1.9 million euros year ago, down 74 pct

* Q2 EBITDA 1.5 million euros versus 2.9 million euros year ago

* Says the quarter’s result was impacted by the extraordinary loss of 1.1 million euros related to the arrangement of the exhibition of the voyage of M/S Titanic

* Q2 sales 16 million euros versus 16 million euros year ago

* Says expects a more positive result in the third quarter as compared to the first half of the year Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)