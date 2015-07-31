FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's well services firm Archer posts losses, cuts more staff
July 31, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Norway's well services firm Archer posts losses, cuts more staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Archer Q2 Ebitda $

* Q2 net loss of $47.7 million vs Reuters poll $43 million

* Second quarter EBITDA loss of $1.9 million including $5.0 million restructuring costs vs Reuters poll $5 million

* Q2 revenues $388.9 million vs Reuters poll $419 million

* Says to reduce workforce by another 300 employees

* Says cuts Capex to approximately $135 million for 2015

* Says for 2015 and start of 2016, expects North American activity and pricing to remain at depressed levels

* Says given lack of long-term contracts and commitments, cannot predict revenue or margins

* Sees North Sea Q3 flat to Q2, Latin American Q3 negatively impacted by idled rigs, positively impacted by start-up of new rigs in the Neuquén area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Petter Skonnord)

