#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Accelerate Property Fund places 76.6 mln shares at a price of 6.53 rand per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Accelerate Property Fund Ltd

* Results of the accelerated bookbuild offering

* Subject to approval by JSE limited, listing and trading of 61 255 743 new shares is expected to commence at 09h00 on friday, 7 August 2015.

* Has successfully closed its accelerated bookbuild offering of new Accelerate shares

* Rand Merchant Bank, (a division of Firstrand Bank Limited) and Investec Bank Limited, are acting as joint bookrunners for offering

* 76.6 mln new shares were placed with qualifying investors at a price of r6.53 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
