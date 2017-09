July 31 (Reuters) - Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :

* 2015 outlook confirmed

* H1 EBIT of 1.3 million euros ($1.42 million) was also well above the previous year’s level (0.6 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA 6.8 million euros, up by 0.7 million euros

* H1 2015 sales of 65.8 million euros, down 3.2 million euros