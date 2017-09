July 31 (Reuters) - IMW Immobilien SE :

* Resolved delisting

* Extraordinary general meeting suggested with a majority of more than 72 pct to administration board to terminate listing of IMW SE shares at entry-standard of Frankfurt stock exchange

* Listing of IMW SE shares will end at Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)