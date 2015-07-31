FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Buildmax concludes debt restructuring in unit Diesel Power
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Buildmax concludes debt restructuring in unit Diesel Power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Buildmax Ltd :

* Conclusion of debt restructuring in subsidiary diesel power pty limited

* Concluded discussions with its major lenders, being absa bank limited, nedbank limited and standard bank of south africa limited to reschedule co’s asset based funding commitments

* To restructure its transactional banking facilities (“ debt restructuring”).

* Current asset based funding facilities of company will be replaced with a term loan which will be amortised over 45 months, repayable in equal quarterly installments

* Value of term loan is r220 million which will refinance outstanding asset based funding commitments and reduce current overdraft facility

* Addition, lenders have advanced bridge financing to company of r16 million, repayable on 30 september 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

