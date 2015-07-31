FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anima Holding H1 net profit rises by 78 pct to 71.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA :

* H1 net profit 71.7 million euros ($78.76 million), up 78 percent year on year

* H1 adjusted net profit 82.6 million euros, up 59 percent year on year

* H1 adjusted net profit does not take into account extraordinary income or charges as well as intangible depreciations linked to the “purchase price allocation”

* H1 total revenues 159.4 million euros, up 41 percent year on year

* H1 net inflows were positive for around 4.5 billion euros (as opposed to 5.0 billion euros in H1 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
