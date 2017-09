July 31 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB :

* Concluded that the company’s liquidity is almost zero

* Says its outstanding receivables are about 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.50 million)

* Will immediately resume discussions on voluntary composition with creditors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6042 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)