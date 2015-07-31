FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-European Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of TNT by FedEx
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-European Commission opens in-depth investigation into proposed acquisition of TNT by FedEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - European Commission :

* Has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether the proposed acquisition of TNT Express by Fedex Corporation

* Concerns that on number of European markets for international express merged entity would face insufficient competitive constraints from the only two remaining players

* Initial market investigation showed that the merged entity would have very high market shares for services to some destinations leading to potential competition concerns

* Preliminary probe indicates other ‘integrators’ would be the only significant competitive constraint on the merged entity for most international express services

* Will now investigate proposed merger in-depth to determine whether these initial concerns are confirmed or not Source text : (bit.ly/1OF6wUb)

