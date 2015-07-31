BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding announces economic withdrawal from French market

July 31 (Reuters) - Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG, Zueblin Immobiliere France , and Lamesa Holding have closed transactions announced in June 2015

* As a result of this, Zueblin Immobilien Holding has effected its economic withdrawal from French market

* Funds affiliated to TwentyTwo Real Estate and Massena Partners, subscribed to reserved capital increase of Zueblin Immobiliere France of 11.5 million euros ($12.69 million) and to convertible bonds reserved issue for 20.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)