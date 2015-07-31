FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-William Sinclair Holdings says to be placed into administration
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2015 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-William Sinclair Holdings says to be placed into administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - William Sinclair Holdings Plc

* Board has exhausted a thorough process including an attempted share placing, transactions with trade and financial parties and disposals of individual assets

* Has been unsuccessful in obtaining required additional funding

* Board has no alternative but to place company into administration

* Appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG Restructuring as joint administrators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

