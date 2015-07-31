BRIEF-William Sinclair Holdings says to be placed into administration

July 31 (Reuters) - William Sinclair Holdings Plc
* Board has exhausted a thorough process including an attempted share placing, transactions with trade and financial parties and disposals of individual assets
* Has been unsuccessful in obtaining required additional funding
* Board has no alternative but to place company into administration
* Appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG Restructuring as joint administrators