BRIEF-William Sinclair Holdings says to be placed into administration

July 31 (Reuters) - William Sinclair Holdings Plc

* Board has exhausted a thorough process including an attempted share placing, transactions with trade and financial parties and disposals of individual assets

* Has been unsuccessful in obtaining required additional funding

* Board has no alternative but to place company into administration

* Appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG Restructuring as joint administrators