July 31, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Inside Secure H1 IFRS net loss widens to $19.7 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA :

* Q2 2015 revenue of $18.6 million is up 14 pct compared with low point reached in Q1 leading to a total of $35.0 million in H1 2015

* H1 IFRS net loss $19.7 million versus loss of $5.5 million year ago

* H1 IFRS operating loss $21.1 million versus loss of $5.7 million year ago

* Expects an increase in sales relating to its embedded security offering for mobile platforms and connected devices in second half of year

* Visibility regarding sequential quarterly performance remains limited

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
