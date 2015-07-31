BRIEF-Inside Secure H1 IFRS net loss widens to $19.7 million

July 31 (Reuters) - Inside Secure SA :
* Q2 2015 revenue of $18.6 million is up 14 pct compared with low point reached in Q1 leading to a total of $35.0 million in H1 2015
* H1 IFRS net loss $19.7 million versus loss of $5.5 million year ago
* H1 IFRS operating loss $21.1 million versus loss of $5.7 million year ago
* Expects an increase in sales relating to its embedded security offering for mobile platforms and connected devices in second half of year
* Visibility regarding sequential quarterly performance remains limited
