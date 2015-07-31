BRIEF-TLG Immobilien said Singapore holds stake of more than 10 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Tlg Immobilien AG

* Said government of Singapore has exceeded threshold of 10% or higher from July 24, 2015

* Said Government of Singapore is acting by and through Ministry of Finance

* Said reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way

* Said reporting person does not intend to influence composition of issuers’ administration, management or supervisory board

* Said Singapore does not intend to change capital structure of company, ratio of internal/outside financing dividend policy