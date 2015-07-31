FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TLG Immobilien said Singapore holds stake of more than 10 pct
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien said Singapore holds stake of more than 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Tlg Immobilien AG

* Said government of Singapore has exceeded threshold of 10% or higher from July 24, 2015

* Said Government of Singapore is acting by and through Ministry of Finance

* Said reporting person does not intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way

* Said reporting person does not intend to influence composition of issuers’ administration, management or supervisory board

* Said Singapore does not intend to change capital structure of company, ratio of internal/outside financing dividend policy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.