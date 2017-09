July 31 (Reuters) - Kiadis Pharma BV :

* Kiadis Pharma announces it raised an additional 2.0 million euros ($2.20 million) via exercise of the over-allotment option and the end of the stabilisation period in relation to its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9088 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)