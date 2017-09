Aug 3 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd Nv :

* Dutch Central Bank (DNB) fine imposed on Delta Lloyd Leven set at 22,680,000 euros ($24.89 million)

* Delta Lloyd accepts ruling and will not lodge an appeal

* CFO Emiel Roozen decides to step down

* Supervisory board chairman Jean Frijns to resign as of Oct. 1, 2015

* AFM fine of 750,000 euros imposed on Delta Lloyd Asset Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)