Aug 3 (Reuters) - CRCAM Loire Haute Loire :

* H1 consolidated net income group share 55.2 million euros ($60.57 million), down 4.5 pct

* H1 net banking income (individual basis) 160.7 million euros up 1.5 pct

* H1 gross operating income (individual basis) 84.1 million euros, up 2 pct

* At the end of H1, cost of risk is reduced by 6 pct

* Basel 3 ratio as of March 31 of 22.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)