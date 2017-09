Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Dechra to acquire 63.3 pct shareholding in Genera D.D. (19.4 mln stg)

* Dechra is offering 23.66 euros(HRK179.60) per share, which is equivalent to 51.4 million euros for entire share capital on a cash free debt free basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)