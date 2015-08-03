FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IKF signs private agreement to buy 100 percent of OTI Srl
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IKF signs private agreement to buy 100 percent of OTI Srl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - IKF SpA :

* Signs private agreement with Ittierre SpA (in composition with creditors), Officine Tessili Italiane Srl (OTI Srl) e Holding del Conte SpA (HDC) to buy 100 percent of OTI Srl and for rent of business unit of Ittierre by Sept. 15

* To sign the rent contract of Ittierre’s business unit through OTI Srl

* OTI Srl to be bought through acquisition of 51 percent of its stake from HDC and 49 percent from Antonio Bianchi with whom the agreement was already signed on July 20

* Overall deal value is 312,750 euros ($343,587.15), 162,750 euros paid in cash and the reminder in shares of controlled companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.