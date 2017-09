Aug 3 (Reuters) - ECR Minerals Plc :

* Placing of shares

* Placing shares at a price of 0.045 pence each to raise £250,000 before costs

* Net proceeds of placing will be applied towards completion by company of initial ni43-101 compliant resource estimate, technical report of itogon gold project in philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)