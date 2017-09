Aug 3 (Reuters) - BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte AG :

* H1 consolidated sales up by 1.9 pct to 8.043 million euros ($8.80 million) (2014: 7.893 million euros)

* H1 net profit at 144,000 euros, down by 20,000 euros compared to previous year’s period Source text for Eikon:

