BRIEF-Hypoport H1 revenue up 27 pct to EUR 67.5 mln
August 3, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* H1 EBIT more than doubled year on year to a total of 9.1 million euros ($10 million);(H1 2014: 4.3 million euros)

* H1 revenue rose by 27 pct to 67.5 million euros(H1 2014: 53.3 million euros)

* Slightly increased its revenue forecast on July 22 and is now predicting double-digit revenue growth in FY 2015

* Expects to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

