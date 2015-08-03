FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Design Hotels H1 sales up 16.5 pct to EUR 8.4 mln
August 3, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Design Hotels H1 sales up 16.5 pct to EUR 8.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Design Hotels AG :

* H1 EBITDA increased by 4 percent to 689,000 euros

* H1 sales increase by 16.5 percent to 8.4 million euros ($9.22 million)

* EBIT in the first half of 2015 at 509,000 euros compared to 511,000 euros in the same period last year

* H1 profit after tax amounted to 364,000 euros, compared with 372,000 euros year ago

* For 2015 expects revenue of approx. 16.7 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1ITbj6d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9115 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

