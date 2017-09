Aug 3 (Reuters) - Horus AG :

* Half-year earnings before tax of 226,000 euros ($248,035.00)(H1 2014 8,000 euros)

* H1 result of ordinary operations of 279,000 euros (H1 2014 28,000 euros)