FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-City Service sells shares of units active in Stavropol
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-City Service sells shares of units active in Stavropol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - City Service AB :

* Following the decision to withdraw from Stavropol (Russia) residential facilities management market shares of group of companies active in Stavropol were transferred on August 3

* Value of share sale - purchase agreement is 4 million roubles ($63,753)

* Disposal of companies will not have any negative impact on financial result of City Service Group

* In financial statements of City Service group, Stavropol companies were accounted as discontinued operations

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.7425 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.