FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Translation software maker SDL's H1 revenue up 4 pct to 133.9 mln stg
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
August 4, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Translation software maker SDL's H1 revenue up 4 pct to 133.9 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SDL Plc

* Interim results for six months ended 30 June 2015

* Group revenues 133.9 mln stg, up 4 pct

* Group profit before amortisation and tax (“PBTA”) 9.3 mln stg versus last year of 6.7 mln stg, up 39 pct

* Language services revenue growth of 4 pct, with net contribution margin up 5.6 pct

* New language services clients in period include Acurian UK, Adama, and Akamai Technologies, Huawei and Mitsubishi Electric

* Technology revenue growth of 3 pct

* Within our technology segment ARR has continued to grow, but new bookings have been disappointing and we have made some proactive changes within segment-CEO

* Expectations for group remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.