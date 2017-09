Aug 3 (Reuters) - Deoleo SA :

* H1 net sales 410.2 million euros ($449.5 million) versus 356.9 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 15.5 million euros versus loss 25.5 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 23.0 million euros versus 41.2 million euros year ago

* Says H1 EBITDA down due to high prices of raw materials

* Net debt at end of H1 at 542.9 million euros versus 489.5 million euros at end of Dec.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)