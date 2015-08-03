FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oddo Corporate Finance to purchase Teleperformance shares
August 3, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oddo Corporate Finance to purchase Teleperformance shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SE :

* Announces agreement with Oddo Corporate Finance

* Agreement will have effect on September 4th, 2015, in connection with implementation of long-term incentive plan decided by Teleperformance Group Inc

* Oddo Corporate Finance will purchase, for and on behalf of Teleperformance Group Inc., shares of Teleperformance SE during two successive acquisition periods

* First period within limit of 150,000 shares ending at end of 2015 calendar year

* Second period within limit of 150,000 additional shares between January 1st and July 31st, 2016

* Maximum purchase price per Teleperformance SE share cannot exceed 66 euros ($72.3) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

