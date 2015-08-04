FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bonduelle FY revenue up 4.1 pct at 1,981.8 million euros
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bonduelle FY revenue up 4.1 pct at 1,981.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS :

* FY revenue 1,981.8 million euros ($2.17 billion) versus 1,921.1 million euros year ago

* Reports FY revenue increase of 4.1 pct at constant exchange rates, higher than the annual objective revised upward in February to 2 pct to 3 pct at constant rates

* Reports a growth of + 3.2 pct on published figures

* Commercial performance recorded over this full year supports growth prospects for current operating result of 2014-2015, reviewed upward in February to + 7 pct to +12 pct at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.