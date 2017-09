BRIEF-Sponda Q2 operating profit up at EUR 64.4 million

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Q2 total revenue 59.4 million euros ($65.01 million) versus 62.6 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 64.4 million euros versus 44.9 million euros year ago

* Estimates that company adjusted EPRA earnings in 2015 will amount to 95 million - 105 million euros

* Estimates that net operating income for 2015 will amount to 158 million - 168 million euros

* Uncertain situation in Russian market may slow down sale of Sponda’s properties in Russia in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

