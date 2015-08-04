FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 4, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore says Optimum Coal to commence business rescue proceedings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* Directors of its subsidiaries, optimum coal holdings and optimum coal mine (optimum), have resolved to commence business rescue proceedings

* Optimum is contracted to supply 5.5 million tons per annum to eskom following an agreement signed in 1993.

* Optimum has engaged in extensive discussions over the years with eskom to renegotiate the agreement

* Eskom is enforcing specifications in the supply agreement which optimum is unable to meet on a sustainable basis

* Eskom served a notice on optimum in july 2015 in which it asserts its rights to claim significant historical penalties from optimum

* Penalties sought would result in optimum supplying coal to eskom for an effective price of r1 per ton.

* Willing to extend certain post commencement funding to optimum to afford business rescue practitioners an opportunity to assess optimum

* If the eskom supply agreement can be renegotiated, there is a reasonable prospect of rescuing optimum Link to source: [bit.ly/1gGkI53] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
