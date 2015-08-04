FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allgeier Q2 revenue up 20 pct to EUR 121 mln
August 4, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allgeier Q2 revenue up 20 pct to EUR 121 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Allgeier SE :

* Consolidated EBITDA for Q2 amounted to 7.5 million euros ($8.23 million) and was thus 36 percent above previous year (continuing operations of the previous year: 5.5 million euros)

* Q2 sales increased compared to the same period last year by 20 percent to 121 million euros

* Q2 preliminary consolidated EBIT of 3.7 million euros up by 54 percent than in the previous year (continuing operations of the previous year: 2.4 million euros)

* Sales are expected to grow by over 20 percent in next six months of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9111 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

