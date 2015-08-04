FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lar Espana to invest 53 mln euros in commercial complex in Valencia
August 4, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lar Espana to invest 53 mln euros in commercial complex in Valencia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Says that through its unit, Global Regimonte SL, it has reached an agreement with Actividades Integradas Urbanisticas SL, Agente Urbanizador del PAI del Macrosector IV and Adyacentes del PGOU de Sagunto to buy an area of 120,000 square meters in Sagunto, Valencia for 14 million euros ($15 million) to develop commercial complex

* Says total investment in acquisition of land and development of complex, with gross leasable area amounting to 45,000 square meters, ascends to 53 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9126 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

