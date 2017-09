Aug 4 (Reuters) - Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS :

* Mandates BC Islamic Bank (E.C.), Barwa Bank Q.S.C., Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC, Emirates NBD Capital Limited, Kuwait International Bank ve Standard Chartered Bank for murabaha syndication loan with total initial amount of $400 million in EUR and USD currency

* The loan to have maturity periods of 367 days and 2 years 3 days

