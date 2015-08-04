FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-RBK H1 EBITDA rises to RUB 12 mln
#Publishing
August 4, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RBK H1 EBITDA rises to RUB 12 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - RBK OJSC :

* H1 EBITDA 12 million roubles ($191,280.78) versus negative EBITDA of 147 million roubles year ago

* H1 revenue 2.17 billion roubles versus 2.23 billion roubles year ago

* Says Derk Sauer is moving to post of vice-president of Onexim group, and president post at RBK is liquidated

* Says he will stay at the company’s board of directors

* Says general director Nikolay Molibog will continue operational management of the group Further company coverage: ($1 = 62.7350 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)

