FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orexo says Zubsolv removed from preferred position on CVS Caremark list
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 5, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orexo says Zubsolv removed from preferred position on CVS Caremark list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Orexo

* Zubsolv market access update on agreement with cvs caremark and announcement of new exclusive agreement in managed medicaid

* Orexo ab says in PBM, CVS Caremark 2016 standard formulary list of excluded drugs for their commercial clients, effective from january 1 Zubsolv has been removed from preferred position

* Orexo ab says at this time orexo estimates direct impact today would effect approximately 10-15 percent of zubsolv gross sales (0.6 - 0.8 share points)

* Orexo says signed exclusive agreement with a PBM in managed medicaid, with potential to exceed market share loss that may develop due to change in cvs caremark commercial plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.