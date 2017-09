BRIEF-Basler H1 sales up 13 pct to EUR 44.2 mln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Basler AG :

* H1 sales: 44.2 million euros ($48 million)(previous year: 39.0 million euros, +13 pct)

* H1 EBIT: 5.6 million euros(previous year: 6.7 million euros, -16 pct)

* H1 pre-tax result: 5.3 million euros (previous year: 5.9 million euros, -10 pct)

* Continues assuming sales of group for 2015 within a corridor of 81 million euros - 84 million euros, at a pre-tax profit margin of 9 - 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)