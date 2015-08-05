FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grammer H1 revenue up 6 pct to EUR 710.2 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 5, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grammer H1 revenue up 6 pct to EUR 710.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Grammer AG :

* EBIT in first half of 2015 declined to 24.6 million euros ($27 million)compared with previous year (2014: 30.9 million euros)

* A 6 pct increase in group revenue to 710.2 million euros in first half-year

* Net profit came to 13.6 million euros in first half of 2015 (2014: 18.3 million euros)

* Reaffirms its existing forecast for consolidated revenue of more than 1.4 billion euros in 2015

* Expects full-year EBIT to decline by around 15 million euros compared to previous year to around 42 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

