BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor H1 2015 sales up 8.3 pct to EUR 109.7 mln
#Semiconductors
August 5, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Elmos Semiconductor H1 2015 sales up 8.3 pct to EUR 109.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Elmos Semiconductor AG :

* In first half-year 2015 sales increased by 8.3 pct over prior-year period to 109.7 million euros ($119.17 million)(H1 2014: 101.3 million euros

* Operating income rose from 7.2 million euros in last year’s first half to 7.8 million euros in first half-year 2015

* H1 EBIT climbed by 25.9 pct to 10.5 million euros (H1 2014: 8.3 million euros)

* H1 net income, supported in previous year by one-off tax effects, came to 7.1 million euros (H1 2014: 8.1 million euros)

* Continues to expect a sales increase between 5 pct and 9 pct for current fiscal year 2015

* Anticipates a slightly better EBIT margin for 2015 compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

