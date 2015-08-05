FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S&T Q2 sales up 11.5 pct to EUR 95.4 mln
August 5, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S&T Q2 sales up 11.5 pct to EUR 95.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - S&T AG :

* H1 sales rise by 14 pct to 188.2 million euros ($204 million)(164.8 million euros year ago)

* Q2 sales increased to 95.4 million euros, as opposed to 85.6 million euros in previous year’s period of comparison, corresponding to a rise of 11.5 pct

* Q2 EBITDA of 5.0 million euros, as opposed to 5.2 million euros in previous year

* Q2 consolidated income amounted to 3.3 million euros, as opposed to 2.5 million euros in 2014

* Sees FY 2015 strong 20 pct rise in sales, which will come to 465 million euros

* Also forecast for financial year 2015 is a consolidated income of 15 million euros

* Planned for 2016 are double-digit sales growth and profits outpacing that rise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

