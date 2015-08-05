FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hunter Douglas H1 net profit up 19.6 pct at $77.4 million
August 5, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hunter Douglas H1 net profit up 19.6 pct at $77.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* H1 sales: $1,260.1 million, 4.8 pct lower compared with $1,323.9 million in the first half of 2014

* H1 EBITDA: $140.1 million, 5.1 pct higher than $133.3 million in the first half of 2014

* H1 income from operations: $96.4 million, 10.2 pct higher than $87.5 million in the first half of 2014

* H1 total net profit: $77.4 million (per share 1.98 euros ($2.15)), 19.6 pct higher than $64.7 million in the first half of 2014 (per share 1.36 euros)

Source text: bit.ly/1M4cBue Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
