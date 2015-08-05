FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca's Medimmune partners Mirati for immuno-oncology combination in lung cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* Medimmune and Mirati Therapeutics partner on immuno-oncology combination in lung cancer 5 August 2015

* Has entered into an exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology company focusing on genetic and epigenetic drivers of cancer

* Combination will initially be evaluated in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), with potential to explore additional indications in future

* Mirati will conduct and fund initial phase I/II clinical trial, which is expected to start in 2016, and Medimmune will supply Durvalumab for trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

