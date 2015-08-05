FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Polytec Holding H1 EBIT more than doubles to EUR 18.2 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 5, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Polytec Holding H1 EBIT more than doubles to EUR 18.2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG :

* EBIT rose to 18.2 million euros ($20 million)(H1 2014: 9.0 million euros) in the first six months 2015, more than doubled

* Consolidated sales increased in the first half of 2015 by 30.6 pct to 311.3 million euros

* In the first half 2015 the group posted a net profit of 12.1 million euros (H1 2014: 6.9 million euros)

* Outlook 2015: still sees group sales of more than 600 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT of significantly above 30 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
