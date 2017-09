Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ymagis SA :

* H1 revenue 68.3 million euros ($74.85 million), up 127.6 percent compared to the published figures for H1 2014 (down 7.4 percent compared to pro forma results) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)