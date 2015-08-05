BRIEF-ING Groep says ING Bank Q2 2015 underlying net result rises to 1,118 mln euros

Aug 5 (Reuters) - ING Groep NV :

* ING Bank Q2 2015 underlying net result 1,118 million euros ($1.21 billion), up 21.1 percent from Q2 2014 and 5.8 percent lower than in Q1 2015

* ING group Q2 2015 net result 1,359 million euros (0.35 euros per share) including insurance results and NN Group NV deconsolidation

* Interim cash dividend of 0.24 euros per ordinary share

* Reiterates intention to pay a full-year dividend of at least 40% of total annual net profits

* ING Bank’s fully-loaded CET 1 ratio was 11.3 pct, roughly stable quarter-on-quarter

* ING Group’s fully-loaded CET 1 ratio increased to 12.3 pct at the end of the second quarter

