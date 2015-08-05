FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NN Group Q2 net result jumps 56 pct to 392 mln euros
August 5, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group Q2 net result jumps 56 pct to 392 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* Reports Q2 operating result ongoing business of 488 million euros ($530 million), up 90 pct from Q2 2014

* Q2 net result up 56 pct to 392 million euros, reflecting higher operating result

* Declares interim dividend over first half of 2015 of 0.46 euros per ordinary share, or 156 million euros in total

* Q2 new sales life insurance (APE) 278 million euros versus 305 million euros a year ago

* Q2 AuM at Investment Management decreased from Q1 2015 to 184 billion euros due to higher interest rates (Q2 2014: 177 billion euros)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

