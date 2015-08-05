BRIEF-Feasibility studies related to HKScan's strategic investment projects completed

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hkscan Oyj :

* Preliminary reviews of its strategic investment projects announced in October 2014 have now been completed

* If materialized as planned, project would be completed by end of 2017

* Valued at roughly 80 million euros ($86.94 million), comprising a 25 000 m2 plant, infrastructure, production machinery, equipment and other related systems

* Planned investment would entail a non-cash write-off of assets amounting to about 11 million euros resulting from a potential termination of production at existing plant

* As part of the planned changes, HKScan Finland will initiate statutory negotiations with the production personnel of the Eura plant

* Possible impacts on personnel will be determined in the course of the negotiations Source text for Eikon:

