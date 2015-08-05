FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Feasibility studies related to HKScan's strategic investment projects completed
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 5, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Feasibility studies related to HKScan's strategic investment projects completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hkscan Oyj :

* Preliminary reviews of its strategic investment projects announced in October 2014 have now been completed

* If materialized as planned, project would be completed by end of 2017

* Valued at roughly 80 million euros ($86.94 million), comprising a 25 000 m2 plant, infrastructure, production machinery, equipment and other related systems

* Planned investment would entail a non-cash write-off of assets amounting to about 11 million euros resulting from a potential termination of production at existing plant

* As part of the planned changes, HKScan Finland will initiate statutory negotiations with the production personnel of the Eura plant

* Possible impacts on personnel will be determined in the course of the negotiations Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.